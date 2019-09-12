Sonia Gandhi to meet CMs from Congress-ruled states in Delhi on Friday evening: Sources 

Home Nation

The Congress chief aims to provide effective and good governance to the people in Congress-ruled states and help resolve their problems, they said.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at a party meeting to discuss plans for the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at AICC HQ in New Delhi on Thursday September 12 2019. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet chief ministers from the party here and discuss with them ways to make their states role models in good governance.

Gandhi is likely to meet the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry at her residence here on Friday evening, according to sources.

The Congress chief aims to provide effective and good governance to the people in Congress-ruled states and help resolve their problems, they said.

Gandhi will also hold deliberations with party chief ministers on how to strengthen the Congress in these states, the sources said, adding that a detailed plan on how to implement the party manifesto will also be discussed.

In a meeting of party general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders here, Gandhi said, "Let me also say that we have a special responsibility in the states where we are in power -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry."

"These states must stand out as examples of sensitive and responsive governance, accountable and transparent administration," she said. Congress must be seen to be fulfilling its manifesto commitments. If not, the party will lose people's support with obvious consequences, Gandhi said.

The Congress is keen on reversing its fortunes in more states after having received the worst ever drubbing in the last general elections.

Gandhi, after taking over the party after Rahul Gandhi quit as its chief, has taken up the challenge to undertake this uphill task in bringing the party back to power.

