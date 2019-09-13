Home Nation

Sonia meets Congress leaders from Northeast, NRC among issues discussed

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders from the North East, including former chief ministers and secretary in-charge of northeastern states Luizinho Faleiro.

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday met party leaders from northeastern states and discussed with them key issues, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and problems of the region.

"We had a long meeting. We discussed the problems facing NE states. Senior leaders made presentations. We have decided to strengthen and consolidate the northeast coordination committees. We have also decided to set up a permanent office in Guwahati," Falerio later told reporters.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were also part of the meeting.

ALSO READ | Sonia's meetings with Gehlot, Pilot fail to resolve Congress rift in Rajasthan

Faleiro said the issue of NRC in Assam, was among the issues discussed at the meeting "We have also decided that we should meet and discuss periodically the problems of the northeastern states, which are growing and mounting. It has to be brought down and we have to come together in unity," he said.

The Congress leader said issues pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was opposed in Rajya Sabha and is a part of the BJP manifesto, was also discussed threadbare at the meeting.

The problems arising out of the NRC in Assam and other issues were also discussed during the meeting, the sources said.

Gandhi is also scheduled to meet chief ministers of Congress-ruled states of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry in the evening.

