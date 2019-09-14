Home Nation

New Motor Vehicles Act: A double whammy for Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

In Gadkari's home-state, Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena also abruptly decided to stay the implementation of the new MVA.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari might never have expected so many speed breakers to the implementation of his pet project - the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) which has stipulated stringent penalties, both fines and punishments - for traffic rules violators.

Going to the extent of claiming it as one of the biggest achievements of the NDA 2.0, Gadkari justified the penalties as these were revised after 30 years and only intended to save innocent lives on the treacherous Indian roads.

Though there were initial murmurs of protests from many states, it was only on September 10 that the dam broke after Gujarat government decided to drastically water down the new MVA regulations.

ALSO READ: New traffic violation penalties trigger row

The move was politically significant since both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hail from Gujarat.

The following day, in an interview to IANS, Maharashtra's Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM) Chairman Kishore Tiwari termed the new MVA as "anti-people" and warned that "it could spur suicides in the country".

As a massive furore erupted over Tiwari's statement, Gadkari boldly reiterated his views that afternoon, but the same evening suffered another setback.

ALSO READ: Traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 20 lakh from 55 in just 24 hours

In Gadkari's home-state, Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena also abruptly decided to stay the implementation of the new MVA.

A number of states have either defanged the new MVA, stayed its implementation or demanded a downward revision in the fines and punishment by amending the Act.

Thus, Gadkari's passionate pleas for the new MVA were rejected by Gujarat and Maharashtra, both key states for the credibility and nationwide acceptance of MVA.

ALSO READ: Kerala to reduce heavy fines for traffic violations

Tiwari said that Gadkari - once considered a potential PM candidate - may have acted in haste when it could have been implemented in small doses, or at least, kept the fines and punishment reasonable for mass concurrence.

"If it results in people giving up driving or not buying vehicles, it will further damage the crises-hit economy. In fact, people would happily cough out such fines provided the Indian roads are world-class, vehicles of supreme quality, fuel prices are rational, along with speedy insurance clearances, comparable with the USA-Europe," Tiwari told IANS.

ALSO READ: Strict traffic rules will only help India

Maharashtra Transport Minister (Shiv Sena) Diwakar Raote even wrote to Gadkari, terming the new MVA as "exorbitant" which had resulted in public outcry and demanded it be slashed.

The state government's move was politically strategic as Maharashtra goes to elections next month and neither alliance partner could risk antagonizing the voters at this critical stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari​ New Motor Vehicles Act Motor Vehicles Act New MVA
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Mahaveerchand Jain
    Its nice to understand that Mr. Gadkari is more interested in saving the lives of the public and less interested in the revenue! Bringing discipline is very nice. He shall also take immediate appropriate action on the NHAI and its officers who totally fail in maintaining the National Highways more particularly the toll highways! For the maintenance of the toll highways
    4 days ago reply

  • Parab D. V.
    'New MV Act must be amended to bring zero percent penalty for certain cases. For example
    4 days ago reply
Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp