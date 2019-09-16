Home Nation

Chinmayanand case: Survivor produced before Shahjahanpur court

The woman, a second-year student at a law college here run by Chinmayanand, has accused the former Union Minister of sexually assaulting her repeatedly for a year.

Published: 16th September 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR: The law student who has accused BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand with sexual misconduct was brought to a court here in Uttar Pradesh under heavy security on Monday for recording her statement.

With her face covered by a black dupatta, the 23-year-old was escorted by several policewomen as she arrived in the court.

The woman, a second-year student at a law college here run by Chinmayanand, has accused the former Union Minister of sexually assaulting her repeatedly for a year.

ALSO READ | 'This is a conspiracy': Girl's father accuses SIT of leaking video evidence against Chinmayanand

The incident came to light when she went missing on August 24, a day after she uploaded a video on the social media seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Her family accused the senior BJP leader of kidnapping her.

The woman was tracked down by the state police six days later in Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the case and after talking to the girl in the Judges' chamber, the court ordered a Special Investigation Team of the UP police to inquire into her charges.

The woman claims she went into hiding after gathering video proof to substantiate her allegations against Chinmayanand, a powerful politician who was Minister of State for Home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government.

Chinmayanand, who runs several ashrams and institutions, allegedly helped her with her admission into the law college and urged her to move into the hostel.

The BJP leader is accused of calling her to his room, blackmailing her with a clip of her taking a bath and raping her repeatedly. The woman also alleges she was often taken to his room by his aides at gunpoint and forced to give him massages.

The video clips of Chinmayanand being given a massage have already gone viral on the social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanand Shahjahanpur court rape case
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp