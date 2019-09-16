Home Nation

'This is a conspiracy': Girl's father accuses SIT of leaking video evidence against Chinmayanand

The law student had, on Saturday, given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against Chinmayanand.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

SHAHJAHANPUR (UP): The role of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the charges against BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, has now come under a cloud after the complainant's father has alleged that the SIT has leaked footage from the video recording that his daughter gave them.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand filmed me, then blackmailed, claims student

"This is a conspiracy and I will request the Supreme Court to order a probe into this," he told reporters.

"How have the screenshots and videos come on social media? The screenshots have been posted even on various social media platforms. These were given to the SIT by my daughter. This is a conspiracy," he said.

Meanwhile, self-styled godman Swami Omji, who rose to fame after his controversial stint in reality TV show Bigg Boss, has come out in support of Chinmayanand.

"If any false case is registered against Chinmayanand, then crores of Hindus will hit the streets throughout the country and rise in rebellion," he warned.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand case to get murkier as more videos tumble out

"The Uttar Pradesh government must not register any case of rape against Chinmayanand and if it has been lodged, it must be withdrawn," he said.

Omji claimed the girl student had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and it was at their behest that a zero FIR was lodged against Chinmayanand.

The SIT, set up on Supreme Court orders, had taken the woman to Chinmayanand's bedroom on Friday morning and had collected various pieces of evidence. The SIT had quizzed the student's mother on Saturday and her male friend Sanjay on Sunday.

 

 

