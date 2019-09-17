ED seeks in court judicial custody, interrogation of Congress leader Shivakumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought in a Delhi court the judicial custody of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case.

The agency also sought permission from the special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar to interrogate Shivakumar during the custody.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the ED, told the court that interrogation could not be completed thus far as his health condition did not allow effective interrogation.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar, contended in the court that his health condition is very serious and he was very close to a heart attack, therefore, he be granted bail.

Shivakumar, arrested on September 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, was produced before the court on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.