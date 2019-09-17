Home Nation

Kashmiris are dying a slow death, there is suffocation in the state: J&K leader Tarigami

Tarigami said militancy can be tackled with the help of people but the government's policy is not helping in building trust.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Yousuf Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) leader from J&K Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami urged the Centre to listen to the people of the state on the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

Making an emotional appeal, he said the BJP might be claiming that not a single bullet has been fired and no one has been killed, but truth is that ‘Kashmiris are dying a slow death’.

“We also want to live. A Kashmiri, a Hindustani is saying this. This is my appeal, please listen to us too,” an emotional Tarigami said while addressing the media.

The Supreme Court had allowed Tarigami to travel independently after he was discharged from AIIMS. He was under house arrest in Srinagar. The CPI (M) leader said the situation in the valley is not normal.

“It has been said that there is normalcy. How it can be normal if the internet is cut? No business is functioning. Schools are closed. Shops are closed. Is this normalcy?” he asked.

Tarigami expressed concern at the government’s decision to invoke the Public Safety Act against former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah saying the NC chief is not a terrorist.

READ HERE | CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami at liberty to go back to Srinagar, says SC

He thanked CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury for relentlessly fighting for ensuring his survival and treatment.

Yechury said the legal fight to ensure normalcy in the Valley will continue.

“We are grateful to the Supreme Court for allowing Tarigami to move on his free will,” Yechury said.

Sinha turned back

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha reached the Srinagar airport on Tuesday along with Air Marshal Kapil Kak (retd) and social activist Sushoba Bhave but was not allowed to enter the city and had to return to Delhi.

The others, however, moved into the city.

  • Imteaz Aleev
    So true - Kashmiri have been dying a slow death since 1992. FInally
    18 hours ago reply
