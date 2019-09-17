Home Nation

Nobody can challenge Farooq Abdullah’s nationalism: National Conference

This is a cowardly afterthought by the BJP govt,” the CPI-M general secretary tweeted.  

Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi termed the Centre’s decision to invoke stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against three-time former chief minister and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah as “unimaginable and shocking” and stated that party would challenge it in the court.

“Abdullah has been on political horizon of country for over five decades. It is shocking that Farooq, who was thrice J&K chief minister, union minister, sitting MP and known parliamentarian, is being taken as a risk to the security of the state and public order and booked under PSA,” he told TNIE.

Abdullah, 83, who was placed under house arrest immediately after the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, was booked under PSA. Masoodi said, it is shocking that PSA was used against someone, who has played a lead role in Indian politics.

“Nobody can question his nationalism. Nobody can challenge his commitment to integrity of the country. He had never raised any doubt about it. He did not compromise on it and never gave any vague statement.  For being pro-Indian, he had to face public wrath in the Valley.” The party will legally challenge the detention, Masoodi said.

Abdullah received support from several political leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), D Raja (CPI),  Mohammed Salim  and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M). “I strongly condemn it. It is most unfortunate that a (former) CM of one of the oldest political parties in Kashmir (was detained),” Azad said. Yechury asserted Abdullah  stood by India through thick and thin. This is a cowardly afterthought by the BJP govt,” the CPI-M general secretary tweeted.  

