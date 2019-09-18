Home Nation

Left, Congress slam Mamata Banerjee for not raising NRC with PM Modi

Banerjee had on September 12 hit the streets against the Assam NRC and said she won't accept any such exercise in her state.

Published: 18th September 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

mamata-modi-ani

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Photo| Twitter/PMO)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal's opposition Left parties and the Congress have lashed out against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments that the issue of National Register of Citizens was not discussed during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Referring to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh's recent remark that two crore foreigners have entered Bengal from Bangladesh, Left Front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said this issue has emerged as one of vital importance.

"After Ghosh's statement and the BJP's repeated assertions that the NRC exercise would be undertaken in the state, there is lot of tension among the people. The issue has become very important. She should have taken up the issue first during her meeting with the Prime Minister," he said.

Earlier this month, the state assembly passed a resolution against NRC in Assam with lawmakers from ruling Trinamool Congress, Left parties and Congress joining hands to back it.

Banerjee had also on September 12 hit the streets against the Assam NRC and said she won't accept any such exercise in her state.

"Why did she participate in a protest march in the state against the NRC then? She is only trying to manage the situation with the CBI closing in on IPS Rajeev Kumar whom she wants to protect in order to protect herself," said Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Trinamool, however, was dismissive of the allegations.

"There was no discussion on NRC in the CM-PM meeting as it is not applicable to Bengal, nor it will be implemented in Bengal. Confidence and clarity of CM is most reassuring to people who are being misled by the rhetoric of the BJP leaders," Omprakash Mishra, a fresh joinee in the Trinamool, said on social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Assam NRC NRC PM Modi
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp