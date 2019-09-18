Mamata Banerjee runs into PM's wife before boarding flight to meet him

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on her way to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, greeted Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben at Kolkata airport on Tuesday and exchanged pleasantries. She greeted her with a flower bucket and gifted her a sari.

Jashodaben was on a two-day Jharkhand trip and she visited a temple in the adjoining Asansol area to offer puja on Monday. Mamata had information that Jashodaben would be at the airport when the Bengal chief minister will be leaving for Delhi. She asked to arrange a flower bucket and a sari to greet Modi's wife, who was en route to Ahmedabad.

Mamata was heard telling Jashodaben, "How are you? Thank you for coming to our state.’’

The flower bucket and the sari was bought from the airport’s state-run Biswa Bangla showroom.

Mamata greeted Jashodaben hours after she had wished Modi on Twitter on his birthday.

During the general election campaign, Mamata turned Jashodaben’s "plight" of being "abandoned" by her husband into a poll prank.

