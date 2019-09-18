Home Nation

Shiv Sena upset over CM Fadnavis' hinting at revival of Nanar refinery

Shiv Sena had always maintained that the locals are opposed to the project and they are with the locals and hence are opposed to the project.

Published: 18th September 2019

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena is upset over the announcement of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinting at revival of Asia’s largest Greenfield oil refinery project which was originally proposed at Nanar in Ratnagiri district.

The Shiv Sena had opposed the project and forced the state government to cancel the project notification. The party had always maintained that the locals are opposed to the project and they are with the locals and hence are opposed to the project.

When CM Fadnavis, on his Maha Janadesh Yatra, reached Rajapur he received a very warm welcome by a huge crowd. He then, during his speech, assured the crowd that the Nanar Project would be revived if the people wished so.

“People are with the idea of development. The refinery project at Nanar has a potential to get 1 lakh jobs to the people of Konkan. I had been trying to convince the people. But, I was told that the locals are dead opposed to the project. But, the huge enthusiastic crowd has compelled me to discuss the issue again. I won’t announce any decision now. But, the government is open for revival of the project,” Fadnavis said.

Though Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray, who was addressing a rally at Thane, welcomed CM’s announcement and said reiterated part’s stand while stating that he “Shall welcome the project if people want it”, it has not gone well with the party. It was made clear on Wednesday that only party president Uddhav Thackeray would announce the party’s official stand over the issue.

The relations between the Shiv Sena and the BJP have been strained over development projects. While opposing the Metro depot at Aarey land a couple of days back Uddhav Thackeray had stated that the project will meet the same fate as that of Nanar. CM’s announcement last night is considered to be his signal for the Shiv Sena to stay in limits.

The seat-sharing between the two allies has not been finalized as yet though the elections are expected to be announced anytime soon. On the other hand, contentious issues like the Matro, Motor and Nanar are being raked from both sides. Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Diwakar Raote had written to union minister for the repeal of MVVA without consulting CM Fadnavis, while the corporators from both the parties clashed at Mira-Bhayandar. Whether the leaders from both the parties overcome such differences to tie a know before election needs to be seen.

 

