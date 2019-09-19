Home Nation

Congress distances itself from Digvijaya Singh's 'saffron robes' comment 

Digvijaya Singh, who has kicked up controversies in the past as well with his statements, also said the Sanatan dharma is being defamed by such acts.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday distanced itself from senior leader Digvijaya Singh's remarks that "people donning saffron robes were committing rapes", saying a criminal should be penalised on the basis of the crime committed and should not be judged by the clothes worn or the religion followed.

When asked about Singh's remarks, Congress secretary Pranav Jha said, "We heard about the comment. I don't know in what context it was made. But, the party thinks that criminals do not get affected by the robes they don. Criminals are independent of what they wear, what their beliefs are."

ALSO READ: Posters against Digvijaya Singh come up in Madhya Pradesh, dub him 'anti-Hindu' 

"A criminal is a criminal and should be seen by the crime committed and not by the clothes worn or religion one belongs to," he told reporters.

"Criminals are criminals and they should be seen from that perspective only and it is unnecessary to look anything more into it," Jha added.

On Tuesday, Singh kicked up a row by saying that people donning "saffron robes" are committing rapes which are taking place in "temples", and thus defaming the Sanatan Dharma (ancient religion).

Some anonymous posters have also come up in Bhopal against him, demanding a ban on his entry to Hindu religious places.

He also said that such acts are "unforgivable".

Though Singh did not take names, his comments come close on the heels of a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of rape levelled against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand by a law student in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader, who had kicked up controversies in the past as well with his statements, also said the Sanatan dharma (ancient religion) is being defamed by such acts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Congress Digvijaya Singh saffron robes comment
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp