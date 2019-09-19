INX Media case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of P Chidambaram till October 3

Home Nation

The court extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram after the CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand.

Published: 19th September 2019

P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram being taken to Tihar jail after the Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram till October 3. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 3 the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also allowed medical examination of Chidambaram.

The court extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram after the CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand.

ALSO READ: INX Media case - CBI chargesheet likely in mid-September

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought extension of the judicial custody and said there has been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody.

Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

