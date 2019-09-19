Home Nation

Mamata's meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah leads to speculation if she has softened her stand

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said it was good that Banerjee's good sense prevailed at last but termed her meeting with Modi as an 'attempt to save herself and the TMC from CBI'.

Published: 19th September 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata_Banerjee_Home_Ministry

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee comes out after her meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah at Home Ministry in New Delhi on 19 September 2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained that her meetings with the prime minister and home minister were not political, it has led to speculation that the once-ardent critic of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is softening her stand.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in-charge of the party's affairs in West Bengal, in a tweet in Hindi said, "'Ab aya oont pahar ke niche" meaning now she (Banerjee) has realised where she stands.

In the same post, he tagged two photographs of Banerjee meeting Modi and Shah and wondered whether one can infer this (the Hindi saying) from her meetings.

A couple of days ago, Vijayvargiya had said that Banerjee was meeting Modi as a "last-ditch bid" to save the city's former police chief Rajeev Kumar.

Her Delhi visit comes at a time when the CBI has begun a manhunt for Kumar in the Saradha chit find scam case. Kumar is believed to be close to Banerjee.

Banerjee maintained that "meeting the prime minister and the home minister is a constitutional obligation. Besides we have international border issues with Bangladesh and Bhutan and state borders with Bihar and Jharkhand. We also have the sensitive 'chicken's neck' (corridor connecting northeastern states with the rest of the country). So meeting with the home minister is in that context necessary".

On Wednesday, Banerjee met the prime minister for the first time after his re-election.

She had given both Modi's swearing-in ceremony in May as well as the NITI Aayog meeting in June a miss.

She last met Modi at the Visva Bharati University convocation at Shantiniketan in May 2018.

ALSO READ | Left, Congress slam Mamata Banerjee for not raising NRC with PM Modi

"It was a government-to-government meeting, nothing political," Banerjee maintained on Thursday, refusing to take any political questions from reporters, but promising to be back after Durga Puja and Navratri was over.

On Wednesday, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said it was good that Banerjee's good sense prevailed at last but termed her meeting with Modi as an "attempt to save herself and her party (TMC) from CBI".

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also questioned the timing of the meeting.

Besides Kumar, several TMC leaders have come under CBI's scanner in connection with a ponzi scam related to the Saradha group.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

On Thursday, besides Shah, she also met Congress leader Ahmed Patel and is scheduled to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later on Thursday.

She also met nearly eight West Bengal cadre officers who are on central deputation here besides US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, with whom she discussed investment opportunities in Bengal.

Sources said that Banerjee could not meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the latter was busy with preparations for elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand to be held later this year.

Banerjee will return to Bengal on Friday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah PM Modi Kailash Vijayvargiya Saradha chit find scam Rajeev Kumar
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp