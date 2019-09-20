Home Nation

CPM leader Yousuf Tarigami returns to the Valley after treatment in Delhi

However, it was not clear whether Tarigami was taken into custody or detained by the local administration upon his arrival in Srinagar.

Published: 20th September 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Yousuf Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami returned to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after a 10-day visit to New Delhi, allowed by the Supreme Court, to get treatment at the AIIMS.

The 72-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir MLA, who was in house arrest for 35 days before being taken to New Delhi on September 9 on the order of the apex court, received treatment for chest pain.

However, it was not clear whether Tarigami was taken into custody or detained by the local administration upon his arrival here.

The apex court had on Monday allowed Tarigami to go back to his home state, saying he does not need any permission to go home if doctors at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) allow him.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi with CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday, Tarigami criticised the Centre for detaining former chief minister Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act and said that "people across the border are clapping" that the government has done what they could not.

He had said that whatever is happening in Kashmir is not in the interest of the country.

"We, Abdullah and others are not terrorists. It is such a horrible time. I am very disturbed," he said.

While allowing treatment for the former MLA in New Delhi, the top court had said that Tarigami should be shifted "at the earliest" to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, from Srinagar, where he was under house arrest.

He was put under house arrest on August 5 after the Centre abrogated the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier allowed Yechury, who had filed a petition to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet the ailing party colleague, to go to the state.

It has asked him to file an affidavit on his health condition upon his return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yousuf Tarigami CPM Kashmir Security Situation AIIMS Article 370
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp