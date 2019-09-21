Home Nation

Chinmayanand sexual harassment case: Law student, three friends booked for extortion

Sources said the unnamed person was the law student herself, but they had not disclosed her identity in view of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Published: 21st September 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chinmayanand_arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 20 September 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR (UP): A law student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, and her three friends were booked for extortion by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sources said the SIT also booked the woman on charges of causing disappearance of evidence.

The former Union minister was arrested by the SIT on Friday and sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

According to Om Singh, the counsel of Chinmayanad, they could not approach the court for bail on Saturday as local advocates were on strike demanding that Shahjahanpur be attached with Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The sources said that the SIT had on Friday registered a case against the woman's three friends -- Sanjay Singh, Sachin Sengar, Vikram alias Durgesh -- and an unnamed person (Ms A).

They said the unnamed person was the law student herself, but they had not disclosed her identity in view of the Supreme Court guidelines.

SIT chief Naveen Arora had on Friday said that the three friends, when questioned in view of a video clip in which they were purportedly discussing extortion, had accepted their involvement in the case.

READ HERE | '200 phone calls, sexual talk and body massage': Chinmayanand confesses to crime, booked

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidence), 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The three men were arrested by the SIT.

On her name being included in the extortion case, the woman said, "I do not know if the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape." 

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said the former Union minister has not been given any special facility in prison and he spent his first night as a common inmate in a barrack.

"He had food in the afternoon and on night Friday and he went for sleep around 10.30 pm. He got up 3.30 pm on Saturday morning and meditated for about an hour, besides taking a walk in the barrack," Kumar said.

After his arrest, Chinmayanad had apparently told the SIT he was sorry for his behaviour.

"When you have come to know everything, I have nothing to say. I accept my crime and I am very sorry for this act," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by the SIT chief.

But the student had indicated that she was not satisfied with the charges under which he was arrested.

"It is an attempt to weaken the case against him," she told reporters.

The case is being investigated by SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh police on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand law student sexual harassment rape
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp