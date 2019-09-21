Home Nation

Delegation of farmers protesting at Delhi allowed to meet officials at Krishi Bhavan

The farmers march had started from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on September 11 and was expected to converge at the Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 21st September 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hundreds of farmers walk towards Delhi at the UP-Delhi border during a protest march

Hundreds of farmers walk towards Delhi at the UP-Delhi border during a protest march (Photo|Arun Kumar/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ NOIDA: Hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh, marching to Kisan Ghat in the national capital for payment of sugarcane dues, loan waivers and cheap electricity, were stopped at the Delhi-UP border on Saturday while a delegation was allowed to meet officials at the Krishi Bhavan.

The farmers, protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan, squatted on roads as Uttar Pradesh authorities put up barricades on NH-9 and NH-24 and diverted traffic heading towards Delhi. A large number of security and para-military and fire brigade personnel were deployed apart from ambulances stationed in the area.

The farmers started their march from Saharanpur on September 11. On reaching Noida on Friday, they held talks with government representatives but failed to resolve the issues.

They want to march to Kisan Ghat, the memorial of former prime minister and farmers' leader Chaudhary Charan Singh. "Traffic is obstructed on both carriageways from Ghazipur Border UP Gate on NH-9, NH-24 towards Nizamuddin due to the rally," the Delhi Traffic Police said in the morning.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Easter Range), said in the afternoon that the protestors have been stopped at Delhi-UP border but the traffic situation was normal. "One delegation has gone to meet officials in the national capital," Kumar said.

ALSO READ| As farmers lay siege at Delhi doorsteps, Priyanka Gandhi asks BJP why are they not being let in

The farmers have 15 demands, including cheap electricity for irrigation and waiving of loans. They also demand the implementation of Swaminathan Committee's recommendations. "We have 15 demands which government needs to consider.

We started our march from Saharanpur on September 11 and have reached Delhi-UP border on Saturday. There are around 2,000 farmers who have come from different states," said Gurpreet Singh, a 24-year-old student and farmer from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Kumar (43) has come from Muzaffarnagar. He said they have been sitting at the UP-Delhi border since 10 am. "We are demanding the state and central governments to give free electricity for irrigation, farmers must be paid the price of sugarcane along with interest on time. Farmers and labourers must receive a pension of Rs 5,000 a month after the age of 60, there must be a high court and AIIMS in western Uttar Pradesh," Kumar said.

He said the delegation meeting officials at Krishi Bhavan comprises 11 people. "If they accept our demands, we will discontinue our protest immediately," Kumar said.

Many young people have joined their family members in the protest. "We are from the family of farmers and spent most of the time, besides school, in the field. We want to study further and must get free education and health facilities and people who do not have jobs, the government should help them get employment," said Arun Kumar, a college student who accompanied his father from Muzaffarnagar to the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agrarian Crisis Delhi farmers march Bharatiya Kisan Sangathan Delhi farmers protest Farmers demand
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp