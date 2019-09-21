Home Nation

Rajeev Kumar might get killed, apprehends West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra

Mitra said that if Rajeev Kumar is arrested by CBI and he talks, several influential people will be in trouble.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Saturday apprehended that former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar "might get killed" so that he could not spill the beans on influential people allegedly involved in the Saradha chit fund scam.

CBI sleuths have started searching for Kumar at various places in and around the city after he repeatedly defied the agency's summons to appear before its officials.

The IPS officer, who is the additional director general of CID, is alleged to have suppressed crucial pieces of evidence required to prepare the final charge sheet by the CBI in the multi-crore ponzi scam case. "It is quite clear that if Rajeev Kumar is arrested by CBI and he talks, several influential people will be in trouble. Several top TMC leaders and ministers have been earlier interrogated and arrested by CBI in this chit fund scam. That is why the TMC government is leaving no stones unturned to protect him. There can be efforts to silence him. We apprehend that he might get killed," Mitra said in a statement.

"Rajeev Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the TMC government to investigate the chit fund scam in 2013. But after the CBI took over the probe in 2014, there have been allegations that he suppressed crucial evidences in the case in order to help influential people involved in the scam," he said.

The TMC declined to make any comment on this. The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

