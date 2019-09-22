Saradha scam: CBI searches for senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in private hospital, UP house

By IANS

KOLKATA: CBI sleuths, divided into small teams, spread out in the city and a neighbouring district on Saturday looking for senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, who has been eluding the federal agency despite being served multiple notices to appear for questioning.

The CBI sleuths went to the Additional Director General, Criminal Investigation Department's official residence 34, Park Street and spoke to his wife about his whereabouts.

They also visited Bhavani Bhavan, the headquarters of the state CID, and raided a private hospital at Pujali of South 24 Parganas district.

The CBI sleuths suspect Kumar has been staying in guest houses, hotels and bunagalows in the city and the adjacent districts, changing locations frequently, and is using multiple mobile phones.

A source claimed a group of CBI officers also landed up at Kumar's ancestral house at Chandauli of Uttar Pradesh, looking for him.