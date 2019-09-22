Home Nation

Saradha scam: CBI searches for senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in private hospital, UP house

The CBI sleuths went to the Additional Director General, Criminal Investigation Department's official residence 34, Park Street and spoke to his wife about his whereabouts.

Published: 22nd September 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: CBI sleuths, divided into small teams, spread out in the city and a neighbouring district on Saturday looking for senior IPS officer Rajeev Kumar, who has been eluding the federal agency despite being served multiple notices to appear for questioning.

The CBI sleuths went to the Additional Director General, Criminal Investigation Department's official residence 34, Park Street and spoke to his wife about his whereabouts.

They also visited Bhavani Bhavan, the headquarters of the state CID, and raided a private hospital at Pujali of South 24 Parganas district.

ALSO READ | Rajeev Kumar might get killed, apprehends West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra

The CBI sleuths suspect Kumar has been staying in guest houses, hotels and bunagalows in the city and the adjacent districts, changing locations frequently, and is using multiple mobile phones.

A source claimed a group of CBI officers also landed up at Kumar's ancestral house at Chandauli of Uttar Pradesh, looking for him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI Saradha scam
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp