Home Nation

Swami Chinmayanand left home at 20, never returned

His three brothers - Ram Kripal Singh, Ram Bahwan Singh and Tungnath Singh, still live in his native village Tyorasi Ramaipur in Praspur tehsil of Gonda district.

Published: 22nd September 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Swami Chinmayanand, 72, who shares a royal lineage in Gonda, now a central UP district, had left home at an age of 20. Born on March 3, 1947 and third among four brothers and one sister, he was Krishnapal Singh who became a ‘sanyasi’ and got the name Swami Chinmayanand after relinquishing the material world.

ALSO READ| Chinmayanand sexual harassment case: Law student, three friends booked for extortion

As per sources close to his family, Krishnapal (now Chinmayanand) was pursuing a course in polytechnic from Mankapur Polytechnic College when he went to Delhi to witness Republic Day parade in late 1960s. But he never returned to the family.After spending years incognito, he, in 1971, went to Parmarth Ashram in Rishikesh where he was named as Swami Chinmayanand.

His three brothers - Ram Kripal Singh, Ram Bahwan Singh and Tungnath Singh, still live in his native village Tyorasi Ramaipur in Praspur tehsil of Gonda district. They all are into farming. As per the family sources, Swami Chinmayanand too has around 20 bigha land in his village still in his name.

ALSO READ| Swami Chinmayanand had plans to flee the night before his arrest?

After leaving home, Chinmayanand did graduation and post graduation from Oriental Institute of Philosophy, Vrindavan.  Later, in 1982, he got a Ph.D in philosophy from Banaras University and joined the temple movement actively in 1980s. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Swami Chinmayanand arrest Swami Chinmayanand early life Chinmayanand history Swami Chinmayanand family
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp