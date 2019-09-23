Home Nation

Rape case against Chinmayanand: BJP leader shifted to Lucknow hospital, SIT submits report in HC

The SIT is accompanied by the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, and may also press for her arrest in the case.

Chinmayanand_arrested

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on 20 September 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Days after he was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody, former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chinmayanand was shifted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences from Shahjahanpur early on Monday morning after he complained of pain in the chest.

Sources said he has been admitted to the Cardiology Department and will undergo angiography. According to doctors treating him, Chinmayanand has a blockage in heart and is a patient of diabetes and hypertension. He had been briefly hospitalised in Shahjahanpur last week following severe diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its status report in the case to a special two-member bench of the Allahabad High Court. The SIT submitted the progress report in three sealed envelopes along with the pen drive and other evidences in the case.

The SIT is accompanied by the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, and may also press for her arrest in the case.

SIT sources said the victim is also an accused in the case along with her friend, Sanjay Singh, and two cousins, Sachin Sengar and Vikram, who were involved in the extortion calls made to Chinmayanand.

All four have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidences) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

READ HERE | Why SIT booked Chinmayanand under 376C, not 376

The three men were arrested and sent to jail hours after Chinmayanand was taken into custody on Friday.

The girl is expected to move an anticipatory bail application in Allahabad High Court later in the day.

"I do not realise that the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape. I am confident that I will get justice from the Allahabad High Court," she told reporters earlier.

