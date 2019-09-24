Home Nation

After Maharashtra, onions worth Rs 8 lakh stolen from godown in Patna

Dheeraj Kumar, the godown owner alleged on Monday that he found the godown broken in and 328 bags of onion along with cash missing when he came in the morning.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:28 PM

Onions

Labourers sort onions at a market in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By ANI

PATNA: Amidst the reports of soaring onion prices across the country, a case of onion theft worth more than Rs 8 lakh from a dealer's godown has surfaced from Bihar.

"At around 6 in the morning I came to know that the door of my godown was broken, approximately Rs 8 lakh worth of onions kept in 328 bags, cash of Rs 1 lakh 73 thousand and a television set kept in the godown were stolen," Kumar told reporters here.

He, however, added that he had insured the goods in his godown and therefore was hopeful of getting some relief.

"The godown was built in a desolate spot where usually people do not visit after eight at night, the theft could have happened anytime in the night. My goods were insured, I will lodge an FIR and then try to get the amount from the company," Kumar said.

Vinod Thakur, the police inspector agreed that a theft had taken place and prima facie it seemed that it was onion and bags which were stolen from the godown.

"The shutters were up and the doors of the room were open, the lock of almirah too was broken. We have begun the investigation and try to nab the culprits," Thakur said. 

