Home Nation

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that six people have died due to panic created over NRC and had asserted the exercise will not be implemented in the state

Published: 24th September 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

SILIGURI/KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of creating fear among people over National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said if someone dies due to panic over the NRC then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for it.

Speaking to ANI in Siliguri about Banerjee's claim that six people died in West Bengal due to panic over NRC, he said, "Who has created this fear. Mamata Banerjee is conducting rallies in different parts of the state. The TMC is creating fear in people. If anybody dies due to NRC then Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for that."

"When demonetisation happened then whenever someone died, whether due to accident or any other natural hazard, the blame was put on demonetisation...Now even if someone dies of dengue then it is linked with NRC. When there is no issue of NRC in Bengal, which is also accepted by Mamata herself, then why there is talk of death due to NRC," he said.

READ | Scared of NRC trouble, WB man kills self after failing to get Aadhaar card error rectified

Ghosh added, "The TMC is creating fear among the people, they want those who have joined the BJP to come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear. But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC."

Speaking on the issue, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha on Monday said, "Six people who died, did not die due to NRC. They died due to their family reasons."

"The panic related to NRC was spread by Mamata Banerjee. She took out rallies against it. So she should take responsibility for any deaths due to fear of NRC in Bengal as she and her party have created an atmosphere of fear related to NRC," Sinha said.

The BJP National Secretary said, "Mamata went to Assam and instigated people there. When she went to Delhi recently, she said that NRC is not an issue in West Bengal. If this is the case, then why did she pass a resolution in the state assembly against the implementation of the NRC."

READ | Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee

He also said, "We want to say that no Hindu needs to fear even if he did not have his name in NRC. Hindus have the right to live in India. Indian Muslims also need not fear."

"NRC is for only those Muslims, who have or are coming to India for from Bangladesh and other nations," he added.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that six people have died due to panic created over NRC and had asserted the exercise will not be implemented in the state. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC panic deaths Dilip Ghosh Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp