Home Nation

Chinmayanand extortion case: Law student sent to judicial custody, family alleges 'manhandling' by SIT

The woman was taken away by the police from her home, alleges the family. They also said that the police dragged the law student out of her house 'almost by force' and without her slippers.

Published: 25th September 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

The woman law student who alleged BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment being taken to the court after she was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on charges of alleged extortion and blackmail in Shahjahanpur Tuesday September 24, 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

The woman law student who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment being taken to the court after she was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on charges of alleged extortion and blackmail in Shahjahanpur Tuesday September 24, 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the LLM student, 23, who had accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape and harassment, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the matter. 

The LLM student was taken into custody at 8:30 on Wednesday morning on the charges of an alleged extortion bid of Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand. After her arrest, the SIT took the girl straightaway to Chowk Kotwali and then to a district hospital for her medical examination.

Later the SIT produced the girl in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate as the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) was on leave. The court ordered 14-day judicial remand for the girl and asked the SIT to send her to jail.

Earlier while confirming her arrest, UP DGP OP Singh said, "The law student who had accused Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her has been arrested by the SIT for allegedly trying to extort money from him.”

However, the family members of the girl claimed that the SIT was quite ruthless while taking her into custody from her residence.

As per the version of one of her relatives, she was allegedly dragged out of her house by the women police accompanying the SIT. 

“She was not even allowed to put her slippers on and use the toilet,” said a relative.

Even more, the relatives claimed that the girl was not served arrest notice under Section 141 CrPC before being taken into custody. They said she was made to sign it at the Chowk police station only.

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand complains of chest pain, admitted to Lucknow hospital

The SIT had even attempted to detain the girl on Tuesday while she was on her way to the court of Additional District Judge to apply for her anticipatory bail in an extortion case. 

The court admitted her plea and posted the matter for September 26 asking the SIT to produce all relevant documents related to the case. Later, the SIT allegedly took the girl home in its car and grilled her there for several hours.

It may be recalled that after the LLM student accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and harassment by posting a video on her Facebook wall on August 24, another video went viral on social media where she was seen discussing the extortion bid with her friends.

Even Swami Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh had filed an FIR against unidentified persons for sending the Swami a text message seeking to blackmail him by asking for Rs 5 crore failing which they threatened that they would tarnish his image by releasing certain videos on social media.

Notably, three of her aides – Sanjay Singh, Sachin Sengar and Vikram Singh-- are already in jail in connection with the extortion case. The student, on Tuesday, had applied for anticipatory bail in the court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) which had admitted her plea and had posted the matter for September 26 for the next hearing.

The SIT had already taken two of the three extortion accused --– Vikram Singh and Sachin Sengar—on remand of 95 hours for interrogation.

Swami Chinmayanand was arrested by the SIT on Friday and the court had remanded him to 14-day judicial remand.

Currently, the former Union minister is admitted to PGI Lucknow for treatment after he had complained of chest pain on Monday. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinmayanand BJP
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp