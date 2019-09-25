How the Chinmayanand case unfolded -- a timeline of events

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the Shahjahanpur law student, who accused former BJP Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested on Wednesday morning on alleged charges of extortion and blackmail by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).



The student's arrest comes a day after a court in Shahjahanpur agreed to hear her request for protection from arrest.



ALSO READ | Chinamayanand extortion case: Law student sent to judicial custody, family alleges 'manhandling' by SIT



Family members of the law student alleged that she was dragged out of her house by the police and then taken for medical examination. She was later produced before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.





Here is a timeline of events in the case so far:



Sept 25: Law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested on extortion charges and sent to 14-day judicial custody.



Sept 24: The woman filed an interim bail plea in a local court seeking protection from arrest over extortion charges.

Sept 21: The student and her three friends booked by the SIT for allegedly trying to extort money worth Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.

Sept 20: SIT arrests Chinmayanand from his ashram and sends him to jail under 14-day judicial custody.



Sept 16: Complainant records statement in front of judicial magistrate Geetika Singh. Chinmayanand falls ill, suffers from diarrhoea.



Sept 14: Law student’s father hands over a pen drive having 43 video clips of Chinmayanand to the SIT.

Sep 10: A video purportedly showing Chinmayanand and a girl in the middle of a massage session goes viral. On the same day, a video of a group of men in a car, with the law student in the back seat, talking about an 'extortion message' surfaces.



Sept 5: Law student files a 12-page rape complaint at Lodhi Road police station in Delhi which was later handed over to the SIT in UP on September 7.

Sept 4: Chinmayanand calls allegations against him a 'conspiracy' to defame his educational institutions.



Sept 3: UP DGP sets up SIT under IG Naveen Arora after receiving instructions from UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.



Sept 2: Supreme Court directs UP government to set up SIT headed by IG-rank officer to look into the charges against Swami Chinmayanand levelled by the law student. Court urges Allahabad HC Chief Justice to constitute a bench for monitoring the investigation in the two FIRs lodged in the matter.



Aug 30: The law student is found by UP police near Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa (Rajasthan) along with her friend Sanjay Singh. Supreme Court takes suo motu notice. The woman is produced in the apex court.



Aug 27: District police register FIR against Chinmayanand under sections pertaining to abduction and criminal intimidation.

Aug 25: Law student goes missing; her father approaches Shahjahanpur police and gives a complaint of abduction and sexual harassment against Swami Chinmayanand. Chinmayanand’s lawyer OM Singh lodges FIR in extortion case.

Aug 24: The 23-year-old law student of SS Law College run by Mumukshu Ashram of Swami Chinmayanand posts a video on her Facebook wall alleging harassment and sexual abuse by the former Union Minister.



(with ENS inputs)