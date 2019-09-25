Home Nation

How the Chinmayanand case unfolded -- a timeline of events

Family members of the law student stated that she was allegedly dragged out of the house by the police and then taken for medical examination.

Published: 25th September 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

The law student, who accused BJP’s Chinmayanand of sexual misconduct and harassment, is taken to a court in Shahjahanpur on September 24.| ( Photo | PTI )

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the Shahjahanpur law student, who accused former BJP Union Minister Chinmayanand of rape, was arrested on Wednesday morning on alleged charges of extortion and blackmail by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The student's arrest comes a day after a court in Shahjahanpur agreed to hear her request for protection from arrest.

ALSO READ | Chinamayanand extortion case: Law student sent to judicial custody, family alleges 'manhandling' by SIT

Family members of the law student alleged that she was dragged out of her house by the police and then taken for medical examination. She was later produced before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.



Here is a timeline of events in the case so far: 

Sept 25: Law student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested on extortion charges and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Sept 24: The woman filed an interim bail plea in a local court seeking protection from arrest over extortion charges.

Sept 21: The student and her three friends booked by the SIT for allegedly trying to extort money worth Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.

Sept 20: SIT arrests Chinmayanand from his ashram and sends him to jail under 14-day judicial custody.

Sept 16: Complainant records statement in front of judicial magistrate Geetika Singh. Chinmayanand falls ill, suffers from diarrhoea.

Sept 14: Law student’s father hands over a pen drive having 43 video clips of Chinmayanand to the SIT.

Sep 10: A video purportedly showing Chinmayanand and a girl in the middle of a massage session goes viral. On the same day, a video of a group of men in a car, with the law student in the back seat, talking about an 'extortion message' surfaces.

Sept 5: Law student files a 12-page rape complaint at Lodhi Road police station in Delhi which was later handed over to the SIT in UP on September 7.

Sept 4: Chinmayanand calls allegations against him a 'conspiracy' to defame his educational institutions.

Sept 3: UP DGP sets up SIT under IG Naveen Arora after receiving instructions from UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

Sept 2: Supreme Court directs UP government to set up SIT headed by IG-rank officer to look into the charges against Swami Chinmayanand levelled by the law student. Court urges Allahabad HC Chief Justice to constitute a bench for monitoring the investigation in the two FIRs lodged in the matter. 

Aug 30: The law student is found by UP police near Mehandipur Balaji temple in Dausa (Rajasthan) along with her friend Sanjay Singh. Supreme Court takes suo motu notice. The woman is produced in the apex court.

Aug 27: District police register FIR against Chinmayanand under sections pertaining to abduction and criminal intimidation.

Aug 25: Law student goes missing; her father approaches Shahjahanpur police and gives a complaint of abduction and sexual harassment against Swami Chinmayanand. Chinmayanand’s lawyer OM Singh lodges FIR in extortion case.

Aug 24: The 23-year-old law student of SS Law College run by Mumukshu Ashram of Swami Chinmayanand posts a video on her Facebook wall alleging harassment and sexual abuse by the former Union Minister.

(with ENS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swami Chinmayanand Chinmayanand sexual harassment case Shahajahanpur
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp