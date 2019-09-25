Home Nation

Trump calls Modi 'Father of India', says he brought the country together

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session and discussed with him bilateral ties.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:49 AM

US President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW YORK: "He's brought India together, we'll call him the Father of India", said US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and adding that the two share great chemistry, at their meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA here.

Trump said: "My personal chemistry with PM Modi is as good as it can get.

"He is a great gentleman and great leader.. I remember India before was very torn, a lot of dissension, a lot of fighting, and he brought it together, like a father would bring it together; and maybe he is the Father of India.

"We'll call him the Father of India, if it's not so bad, but he brought things together, you don't hear that (dissensions) anymore. I think he's done a fantastic job.

"And I think is how much I like the country of India and how much I like your PM, and there was tremendous spirit in that room too (NRG stadium during 'Howdy, Modi!'), and they loved this gentleman to my right (pointing to Modi), they really do; the people went crazy.

"That was like Elvis Presley, he was like an American version of Elvis, like an all American Elvis came back. It was quite something, and they really loved the PM, and it was a great thing," Trump said.

TAGS
Donald Trump UNGA Father of India
