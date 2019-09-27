Home Nation

CBI makes submissions on Rajeev Kumar's bail prayer, hearing to continue on Monday

A pre-arrest bail plea by Rajeev Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.

Published: 27th September 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:48 PM

Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI on Friday made submissions in the Calcutta High Court on former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's anticipatory bail prayer in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

The agency's lawyer made the submissions before a division bench, which is hearing the proceedings 'in-camera'.

The court later adjourned the hearing till Monday.

Kumar's lawyers had concluded their arguments in favour of his pre-arrest bail prayer on Thursday before the division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta.

Kumar's counsels had prayed for 'in-camera' proceedings in the case which the court agreed to on Wednesday, directing that only those advocates who are related to the case would be present during the hearing.

A pre-arrest bail plea by Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.

The central probe agency has given multiple notices to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought more time on every occasion.

The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.

