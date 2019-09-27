Home Nation

Money laundering case: Sharad Pawar drops plan to visit ED office after meeting Mumbai Police chief

Earlier, Pawar had announced that he would visit the ED office at 2 pm, even though the agency has not summoned him yet.

Published: 27th September 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaking with the media persons in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar skipped the visit to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer in South Mumbai on Friday. He announced before the media at his residence that he has changed his plan after senior police officials apprised him of their fears of a probable escalation of law and order situation in the city as well as parts of the state if he visits the ED office.

He also thanked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Shiv Sena for extending support to him.

“I’ve been wrongly accused in the case and hence I had offered to go to ED office. However, after the senior police officials appraised me of the situation, I, as a responsible citizen, have decided not to visit the ED office today,” Pawar said.

“I have no role in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) scam. I had never been, in my life, a director, or even a member of the bank. I was never involved in its decision-making. Hence, when I heard of the ED case I announced that I shall visit their office,” Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, NCP Mumbai president Nawab Malik said that the ED had sent an email to Pawar in response to his letter and told him there was no need for him to visit their office and they would inform him when his presence would be required to take the investigation in the case forward.

ALSO READ: Will call you when required, no need to come on Friday - ED responds to Sharad Pawar

The Mumbai police had imposed prohibitory orders in areas of seven police stations in South Mumbai since last night. They had also put barricades on roads leading to the ED office in Ballard Pier area of the city and closed it down. Pawar had appealed his workers not to gather at the state party headquarters, which is just a lane away from the ED office. However, several of the other leaders appealed party workers to reach South Mumbai to “protest” the “excesses of the administration”. While some party workers managed to reach the party officer and staged demonstrations there, other on the way caused heavy traffic jams at several places. 

Some of the party workers were even detained at the Kharghar toll plaza in Navi Mumbai on Mumbai-Pune highway. Senior police officials approached Pawar twice during the day. However, he took decision just minutes before his scheduled time within few minutes after the city police commissioner Sanjay Barve called on him at his residence.

The ED on Monday registered a case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit and over 70 others in connection with over Rs 25,000 crore scam in the MSC bank. While Pawar maintained, since beginning, that he has no role in the case, he avoided speaking about charges on his nephew and most of the others who belong to the NCP.

Several people, including BJP leader Eknath Khadse had said that Pawar has no role in the case. Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare too on Thursday made it clear that though he had been following up the scam for a long time, he had never came across any evidences indicating Pawar’s role in it.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena denies Sharad Pawar's involvement in Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank fraud case

"Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive Government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism," Gandhi said on Twitter.

NCP workers had staged protests in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra when the ED named Pawar in the case earlier this week.

The ED has filed the money-laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister, and others in connection with the scam.

An Enforcement Case Information Report, equivalent to a police FIR, has been registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender.

The NCP has termed the ED case as politically motivated.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP chief Sharad Pawar money laundering case ED office visit Mumbai police chief Sanjay Barve
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp