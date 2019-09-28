Home Nation

Decided to quit because allegations against Sharad Pawar pained me: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also questioned the allegations against him in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the MSC Bank.

Published: 28th September 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that he resigned as MLA in keeping with his "conscience" after his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar's name was embroiled in the alleged MSC Bank scam for no reason.

An emotional Ajit, whose resignation on Friday ahead of Maharashtra elections shocked political circles, also denied that there was any rift within the Pawar family.

He also questioned the allegations against him in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

"Sharad Pawar is not even remotely associated with the bank or its transactions in any capacity.

Yet, the day before yesterday, only Pawar saheb's name was doing rounds in connection with the case," Ajit Pawar said at a press conference here.

ALSO READ: Nothing to worry, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar after meeting nephew Ajit

"I reached upto (the post of) deputy chief minister because of Sharad Pawar. I was perturbed as I felt it was because of me that he had to face infamy at this age. Hence, I decided to resign in keeping with my conscience," he added.

"I apologise to NCP workers if their sentiments were hurt by my actions," he said.

About the scam allegations, Pawar said leaders of all political parties were members of the board of the cooperative bank, and all decisions about sanctioning of loans and other matters were taken collectively.

MSCB's held deposits of Rs 11,500-12,000 crore, so how could a scam of Rs 25,000 crore happen, he asked.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 285 crore, the NCP leader pointed out.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR in the case upon the Bombay High Court's orders, which was followed by registration of a case of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate against Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar NCP ED MSCB scam Maharashtra elections
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp