Decided to quit because allegations against Sharad Pawar pained me: Ajit Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday that he resigned as MLA in keeping with his "conscience" after his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar's name was embroiled in the alleged MSC Bank scam for no reason.

An emotional Ajit, whose resignation on Friday ahead of Maharashtra elections shocked political circles, also denied that there was any rift within the Pawar family.

He also questioned the allegations against him in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

"Sharad Pawar is not even remotely associated with the bank or its transactions in any capacity.

Yet, the day before yesterday, only Pawar saheb's name was doing rounds in connection with the case," Ajit Pawar said at a press conference here.

"I reached upto (the post of) deputy chief minister because of Sharad Pawar. I was perturbed as I felt it was because of me that he had to face infamy at this age. Hence, I decided to resign in keeping with my conscience," he added.

"I apologise to NCP workers if their sentiments were hurt by my actions," he said.

About the scam allegations, Pawar said leaders of all political parties were members of the board of the cooperative bank, and all decisions about sanctioning of loans and other matters were taken collectively.

MSCB's held deposits of Rs 11,500-12,000 crore, so how could a scam of Rs 25,000 crore happen, he asked.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 285 crore, the NCP leader pointed out.

The Mumbai police registered an FIR in the case upon the Bombay High Court's orders, which was followed by registration of a case of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate against Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar and others.