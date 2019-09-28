Home Nation

Parts of Pakistani drones used to smuggle arms into India recovered, say Punjab police

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balbir Singh also said that the police are trying to find ways so they can detect these drones in the future.

Published: 28th September 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:59 PM

Drone

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: Days after Punjab Police arrested four Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terrorists, Counter Intelligence DSP has informed that they have recovered parts of two crashed Pakistani drones being used to smuggle arms into the country.

"Four terrorists of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZB) were recently arrested. During interrogation, they revealed that two Pakistani drones had crashed in Amritsar district. We have recovered parts of those drones," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Balbir Singh said on Friday.

He said that the police are trying to find ways so they can detect these drones in the future.

"Five AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and Rs 10 lakh cash were recovered from the terrorists. They were using drones to smuggle weapons into the country. The carrying capacity of these drones was 5-6 kg," Singh added.

The Punjab Police had recently busted a terrorist module of revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.

The state government has decided to handover further investigations in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a bid to ensure that the entire conspiracy is unravelled.

Police had suspected that the weapons were delivered across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan using drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

