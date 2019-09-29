Home Nation

CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami moves Supreme Court over Article 370 abrogation

Former MLA Tarigami was among the leaders from the Valley who have been detained following the abrogation.

Published: 29th September 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Yousuf Tarigami

CPI(M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Kashmiri CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami has moved a plea in the Supreme Court over issues related to the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear his plea along with other petitions filed by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly, Executive Editor of the Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, doctor Sameer Kaul and wife of Malaysia-based NRI businessman Asifa Mubeen.

Tarigami, who was among those leaders who have been detained following the abrogation of Article 370 last month, has moved the apex court two weeks after his party colleague Sitaram Yechury has challenged his detention in the top court.

Following intervention of the Supreme Court, Tarigami was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here for treatment.

On September 16, the Supreme Court allowed CPMleader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to return to Srinagar.

ALSO READ | CPM leader Yousuf Tarigami returns to the Valley after treatment in Delhi

When Yechury went to meet his party colleague in Srinagar, he found that Tarigami's movements were restricted and the latter's security vehicles had been withdrawn. He also told the court that Tarigami was suffering from various ailments but was not allowed to visit the hospital.

Thereafter, the court, on September 5, directed the shifting of Tarigami to AIIMS. On August 28, the court also allowed Yechury to meet Tarigami in Srinagar. It has, however, restrained him from engaging in any political activity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami Article 370 CPM Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Hollywood star Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson tops the Forbes list of the 10 highest-paid actors, collecting $89.4 million between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019. Check the complete list here. (Photo | AP and PTI)
From The Rock to Akshay Kumar: Here are 10 highest-paid actors in the world in 2019
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp