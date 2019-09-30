Home Nation

INX Media case: Delhi HC refuses to grant bail to P Chidambaram, says may influence witnesses

The court said that there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that the accused  can influence witnesses.

Published: 30th September 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Monday refused to grant bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case saying that the possibility of his influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Justice Suresh Kait denied relief to the Congress leader noting that he was a strong home minister and finance minister, is a Member of Parliament (MP) at present and has a long-standing as an advocate.

Chidambaram (74) is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21. The court, while pronouncing order on his bail plea, also said that the investigation by CBI was at an advanced stage. The court agreed with CBI that the possibility that Chidambaram can influence witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The court decided the bail petition on three grounds - flight risk, tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

ALSO READ| If Tamil people united, everyone will acknowledge greatness of their language: Chidambaram

On the issue of flight risk being raised by the CBI, the court said there was no evidence that Chidambaram ever tried to flee from India and a look out circular has already been issued by the authorities against him.

Regarding CBI's contention that Chidambaram may tamper with evidence if released on bail, the court said it is not in dispute that the document relating to the case are already in the custody of the probe agency and he is not in power except that he is an MP.

So there is no chance of tampering with the evidence, the judge said while agreeing with the submission of Chidambaram's counsel on the issue. The CBI had on Friday opposed Chidambaram's bail plea contending that he is a flight risk as he is accused of a serious offence and knows that his conviction is likely.

ALSO READ| Chidambaram in bigger trouble as CBI to grill ex-Niti boss in INX Media scam

The probe agency, which was represented by a battery of lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Amit Mahajan, argued that Chidambaram has resources to sustain himself in another country indefinitely and should not be released on bail till the trial in the case is over.

The CBI had said economic offences affect the financial stability of the country and Chidambaram should not be granted bail as the agency has exposed the evidence to him during his custodial interrogation and if released, he will influence the witnesses.

Chidambaram claimed in his petition, filed through advocate Arshdepe Singh, that hundreds of delegations come to the finance minister and he has no recollection on INX Media's delegation.

However, CBI had said that Chidambaram had met Indrani and during investigation, they have come to know that the visitor register of the office of finance minister was not available and has been weeded out but they have the details of the car by which Indrani and her husband Peter had travelled from the hotel to his office.

Chidambaram did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the high court. He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence here and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Chidambaram bail INX Media case P Chidambaram INX media case witnesses
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp