Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

Humour tastes funny these days

Cracking up over jokes is being replaced by governments cracking down on humorists—although not an exclusive saffron habit.

Published: 16th June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Cracking up over jokes is being replaced by governments cracking down on humorists—although not an exclusive saffron habit. Journalist Prashant Kanojia was whisked away by the police for tweeting about a woman who proposed marriage to Yogi Adityanath; the post suggested that the sadhu has a secret crush. The Supreme Court ordered his bail, and the Uttar Pradesh government got egg on its face and Kanojia became a hero of freedom of speech. Nobody bothered to notice that his tweet was not even remotely journalistic in nature. But the woman became a news story and the more-loyal-than-the-king UP Police shut down the channel that interviewed her. It also arrested the journalists, thus creating two more heroes of press freedom.

The Guru of Gorakhpur is not the first leader to weaponise anger against humour. Such backlash has nothing to do with education and class. In Karnataka, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy locked up two men for dissing him and his son online. Last month, a BJP worker landed in the soup (read jail) in Kolkata for posting a Mamata meme. In urbane Naveen Patnaik’s Odisha, journo Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was sent to statesville for making a temple joke. The UPA Government tried to censor the internet to block ugly Sonia-Manmohan memes. The age-old debate is back. Are Indians too pompous to have a sense of humour? Are our politicians too power-drunk to tolerate dissent? The answer is in Trishanku situ.

Indian journalism, with its liberal ethos and disregard for authority, was a colonial baby that came of age during the freedom struggle when the British government shut down papers and jailed journalists. This inheritance of protest is the soul of the Indian press. Fear entered newsrooms during the Emergency when the censor was the editor-in-chief. Self-censorship made its debut. The collaborator-journalist genus arrived as the harbinger of things to come.

The Indian politician changed too. The lofty pride of the freedom fighter was slowly replaced by arrogance of power, criminal muscle, dodgy education, caste clout, communal colour and crass insensitivity. From the noughties on, television has been stoking the vanity of both preening and sulking politicians. Then the social media, the scourge of information, arrived with abuse and Fake News. Powerful people do not like to be ridiculed. It pricks their sense of self-importance and omniscience. Latitude in humour, like in other seminal forces of democracy, is divided by the invisible longitude of propriety. Indian satire’s role models like Birbal and Sanjay ribbed rulers, sailing close to the edge without ever crossing it. Humour in the right hands is a savage weapon to expose flaws of leaders. But gratuitous repartee like Kanojia’s tweet is just an attention-seeking device.

Having said that, authority can afford to be merciful. How a powerful leader with a massive mandate takes a joke in his stride reveals the true nature of democracy.

Ravi Shankar

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Ravi Shankar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp