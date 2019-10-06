Home Opinions Columns Ravi Shankar

Labour cries Kashmir wolf to keep its Muslim voters

About 2.8 million Muslims live in Britain and pray in around 1,500 mosques, while the 2011 UK census counted 8,17,000 Hindus.

Published: 06th October 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ( Photo | AP )

The world is taking Imran Khan as seriously as a tabby cat would a dead rat. Malay Prime Minister Mohamad Mahathir, who has accused the Indian Army of “invading and occupying the country of Kashmir”, heads a Muslim country which follows Pakistan in harbouring terrorists like Zakir Naik. But Islamic governments that matter—such as Saudi Arabia, which is investing billions in India—aren’t really worked up over India junking Article 370. So why is the Labour Party of the United Kingdom and its boss Jeremy Corbyn yelling for global intervention and UN inspections in Kashmir?

The answer: to protect its Muslim base. About 2.8 million Muslims live in Britain and pray in around 1,500 mosques, while the 2011 UK census counted 8,17,000 Hindus. In 2012, there were just 150 Hindu temples in the land. In the last election, the number of Muslim Labour MPs rose to 12 from nine. No other political party’s immigration, education and cultural policies have communally polarised Britain like Labour. From the Jews of antiquity to the Muslims of Armenia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, the persecuted immigrant is the tragic backstory of Western progress. 

Often reviled and brutalised, they economically and culturally enrich their host nations. Ironically, it is the ugly, savage war within Islam that is driving millions of Muslims out of their countries to seek refuge in the West, whose values conflict with theirs. The real war of civilisations is between Islam’s cultural protectionism and Western mores. This social xenophobia has fundamentally changed the UK’s social and religious contours. 

The Telegraph newspaper found that the number of British Christians has halved since 1983 while the Muslim population rose from one per cent in 1983 to six per cent in 2018. Many municipal councils in England have even rebranded Christmas as ‘Winterfest’ so as not to offend Muslims. The Muslim Council of Great Britain generously responded saying, “Who wants to ban Christmas? Not Muslims. None of us will be offended if you go ahead and enjoy the Christmas cheer.” One can almost hear Corbyn gratefully whispering, “Whew! Thank You.” 

Labour’s philosophy is based on tolerance and liberal inclusion. But can Britain afford its humanism? Using a model which assumes median migration levels, Pew Research Centre concluded that the number of Muslims in Britain will triple from 4.1 million in 2016 to 13 million in 2050. London may have a Muslim mayor who twiddled his thumbs as Pakistanis vandalised the Indian High Commission. 

But post the Brexit standoff, opinion polls predict a Tory victory. A YouGov/The Times survey in September gives Tories 32 per cent of the vote and Labour just 23 per cent. It seems Corbyn’s Kashmir rant would turn out to be just a mountain in labour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Ravi Shankar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Imran Khan Article 370
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp