Home Opinions Columns Shankkar Aiyar

Rats, crabs, potholes and wasted taxes

The quantum of public monies wasted and the apathy that envelops it is simply stunning.

Published: 08th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

The quantum of public monies wasted and the apathy that envelops it is simply stunning.
Every few years the law of averages catches up with the India Story. The paramount concern in a resource-scarce economy should be about efficiency, of how scarce resources are used effectively. But efficiency, the idea and the word, are conspicuously missing from the narrative. For an economy which has struggled with scarcity for seven decades it is baffling why criminal wastage of scarce resources persists.   

On August 28, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurated a canal of the Konar river irrigation project. The canal had been proposed 42 years back. The original cost in 1977 was Rs 12 crore. The final cost in 2019: Rs 2,176 crore. And then, barely 22 hours after the inauguration the canal collapsed—fields and 35 villages in its path were flooded and crops destroyed. The official cause of the collapse of the canal: rat holes in the embankment of the canal, which was not cemented.

On July 2, the Tiware dam near Chiplun in Maharashtra, operational since 2004, collapsed, flooding nearby villages and claiming 18 lives. The minister for water conservation in the Maharashtra government attributed the collapse of the dam to a large number of crabs, which caused leakage and the collapse. In September last year, a breach in the wall of the Mutha canal in Pune led to large-scale flooding and destruction. Another minister then had explained that rats and crabs had gnawed at the foundation of the wall, causing the breach and flooding. 

Some nine years ago, the BSP regime in Uttar Pradesh had cleared a bridge over Kho River near Bijnor. The bridge was 90 per cent complete –stalled because a farmer went to court for better compensation. Fed up with delays, the villagers began using it. On August 11, following torrential rains, a section of the bridge caved in into the river.  Neither rodents nor crabs have been blamed as yet. 

Earlier this month, actor Poornachandra Mysore dressed up in a space suit and walked—or rather ‘moonwalked’—through the crater-like potholes in a video designed by Baadal Nanjundaswamy on Bengaluru’s roads. The video struck a chord with residents of India’s major metros, particularly those in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai who must drive through the lunar-like landscape of the twin cities every year. 

Potholes represent a kind of perverse Keynesian phenomenon—an annual stimulus package which appears on the budgets of governments and municipal corporations. The economics of potholes merits attention. This year, the municipal corporation of Mumbai even had an app for citizens to send pictures and locations of potholes. Apparently 1,070 potholes were reported in just two days. In a RTI response the corporation has revealed that it has repaired over 8,500 potholes in two years—and the cost as per activist Shakeel Ahmed is Rs 17,000 per pothole. Size, dimension, effect on costs is unknown, as is the why—and this is just one city. 

Wastage of taxpayer monies is validated by data on small and large projects. Last month, the government released data on large projects undertaken by the government. On Saturday, the government created a task force to draft the roadmap for the Rs 100 lakh crore infra plan. The task force must consult the report on delayed projects released by the government recently. Around 446 ‘mega projects’ costing over Rs 1,000 crore, and 977 major projects costing Rs 150 crore or more will cost over Rs 3.3 lakh crore more than it was first estimated. 

The reasons for cost escalation are forest and environment clearances, tree cutting permission, industrial licence permission, grant of way, land acquisition, removal of encroachments, law and order issues and so on. Essentially, 19 different clearances vested with the central and state governments—all of which fall under the matrix of ease of doing business. Imagine a government project stalled for want of power and water connections!

There is cost escalation and then there is the cost of lost opportunity for growth and development due to the delays. The delays range from one month to 324 months. There are projects which should have been commissioned when P V Narasimha Rao was prime minister. It is not just the big tag infra projects, even those under health and family welfare are running 83 months behind schedule. 

What is most baffling is the sloth surrounding corrective action. The report on mega projects, for instance, is rich in general statements but poor about particulars. Has the cause of delays been fixed? And how much money exactly is stuck in these 1,400-plus projects? Similarly, who, for instance, could be held responsible for the collapse of the canal in Jharkhand or the dam in Maharashtra? What would be the cost of repair and reconstruction? For sure The municipal corporation of Mumbai has inducted ‘cold mix’ technology to fill potholes, but what about prevention of recurrence? 

There is an eerie sense of déja vu which shrouds the tragedies of governance—it is as if the blue book of development has scarcely evolved since the colonial era. Despite the spectre of failures, governments have conveniently avoided two words: administrative reforms. To expect growth without systemic efficiency is to live in delusive denial.
shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Shankkar Aiyar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp