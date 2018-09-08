Telangana polls: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh spills beans on Congress tie-up plan

Kalyan Tholeti By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister and TDP general secretary of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh has dropped enough hints to indicate that his party is willing to strike strategic alliances with Prof M Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Sena (TJS), and importantly, the Congress, in the neighbouring Telangana. Though he didn’t say so in as many words, he made it amply clear that his party will do whatever it takes to keep the BJP and its “comrade-in-arms” the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) out of power.

“My personal view is that BJP should not win and clearly, TRS and BJP are going together. It is match-fixing. If you look at the last three months, the sequence of events in Telangana is leading towards it. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said not one word against the BJP or Modiji. He claimed their gotras are different. Gotra may be necessary for a marriage, not for illicit relationship!” he quipped.

In an exclusive interview to TNIE at his chambers in the State Assembly, the 35-year-old, at the end of a tiring day, was confident and combative without being complacent. The son of AP CM Chandrababu Naidu reasoned that aligning with Congress, the party which divided the State, will not backfire on TDP. “They are willing to give special status to Andhra Pradesh.

When a person from Odisha asked how could you give special status to Andhra, Rahul Gandhi said at the CWC clearly that it was a commitment made by Parliament. Finally, our politburo will decide but we will work with whoever does justice to Andhra Pradesh. Definitely, we want to defeat the BJP at the national level,” he said.

Asked if the TDP is also looking at joining hands with Prof Kodandaram, the architect of the Telangana movement who spewed venom on the yellow party, Lokesh, while pointing out that the Professor sidelined by the TRS, had attacked everyone from Andhra at the height of the movement, claimed “they now realise they got the State but did not get any real freedom.” To a query on whether the TDP has initiated talks with Congress, TJS and the Left in Telangana, he replied in the negative.