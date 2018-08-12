Home Sport Cricket

Dananjaya takes 6-29 as Sri Lanka thrashes South Africa

Dananjaya took 6-29 to skittle the tourists for 121 with more than 25 overs left. It was South Africa's lowest score against Sri Lanka in one-day cricket.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Akila Dananjaya

Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen with Angelo Mathews during their fifth one-day international cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday. ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya took career-best bowling figures to help Sri Lanka thrash South Africa by 178 runs in the fifth and final cricket one-day international on Sunday.

Also Read | Angelo Mathews stars as Sri Lanka set target of 300 against South Africa

However, South Africa won the five-match series 3-2.

Captain Angelo Mathews led Sri Lanka's batting with an unbeaten run-a-ball 97 to help his team to a challenging 299-8 after winning the toss.

Dananjaya took 6-29 to skittle the tourists for 121 with more than 25 overs left. It was South Africa's lowest score against Sri Lanka in one-day cricket.

Dananjaya bettered his previous best one-day bowling figures of 6-54 against India last year.

Captain Quinton de Kock made 54 off 57 for South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Angelo Mathews Akila Dananjaya Quinton de Kock

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless