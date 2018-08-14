Home Sport Cricket

Never give up on us: Virat Kohli's plea to fans

Kohli, after a hundred in the first Test, also experienced a dip in form in the second match and was troubled by an old back problem.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli​

Indian captain Virat Kohli (File | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Embattled India captain Virat Kohli called on the fans to back his team following consecutive losses to England in the ongoing Test series, hoping that they "never give up" on the side.

"Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards," read a message on Virat Kohli's official facebook page.

The brief post was accompanied by a picture of the Indian team in an on-field huddle.

READ ALSO: India coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli duo might face BCCI questions for debacle in England 

The Indian team lost the opening two Tests of the ongoing five-match series by heavy margins with the much-vaunted batting being a major let-down.

Kohli, after a hundred in the first Test, also experienced a dip in form in the second match and was troubled by an old back problem.

Following the innings and 159-run loss at the Lord's, the skipper admitted that the team combination was "a bit off" when questioned specifically on selection decisions so far but insisted that the side would bounce back.

"(At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there," Kohli had said.

The third Test starts this Saturday in Nottingham, following which the Indian team for the remaining two matches would be named.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli England vs India Indian Cricket Fans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend