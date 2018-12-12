Pacers need to be protected like race horses: Bharat Arun

By PTI

NARULA PERTH: The impressive Indian fast bowlers are like race horses, who need to be protected and handled carefully, says India's bowling coach Bharat Arun, who avowed that the current lot is one of the best the country has seen.

The Indian pacers, and the entire attack as a whole has been impressive on all overseas tours this year.

In South Africa they picked up all 60 wickets in three Tests and in England, they took 82 out of 90 wickets available in five Tests.

In Australia now, they have made a great start with 20 wickets on a slower deck in Adelaide to give India a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Test series: Tale of two tails

"I can say that not only now for what they did in Adelaide but what they've done over a period of time in South Africa, in England and now in Australia.

This is probably one of the best group of fast bowlers India has ever had," Arun said ahead of the second Test against Australia.

"Fast bowlers are a precious commodity and they need to be taken care of, like what you do with a racehorse and that's exactly what's happening, he said, reflecting on reports that Virat Kohli and his wife vacated business class seats for the pacers on their way to Perth.

Arun said the pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma -- have improved because they have found consistency.

"Consistency was a bit issue (on previous tours) and that's something we've addressed with the bowlers.

It's something we've really worked hard on. We insist on one-person form factor even during practice, and the bowlers have responded exceptionally well. That's showing dividends right now.

"It's very simple to work. Each time they come to the net and they bowl, they need to be aware of their plans and what they need to execute.

Each time it's a little different of what they need to execute. We just test as to how far they've executed each time. That feedback allows them to be more consistent, said Arun.

The second Test begins at the Optus Stadium on Friday and will be the first Test to be staged here with reports that pitch will plenty of pace and bounce.

The stadium was out of bounds on Wednesday, and both teams practiced at the WACA ground instead.

Arun said that bowling at the new Perth Stadium pitch would be a temptation for their current attack, which is capable of adapting to any conditions across the world.

"Obviously the bowlers would love to bowl on those type of wickets. Whatever is in the offing, we are happy with. We haven't really taken a look at the wicket.

"Irrespective of what the conditions (are), we said we'd come here and look at it as our home conditions whatever conditions we get. We are up for it and we are prepared for any conditions that may exist at the ground," he added.

He also had a word of advice for his bowlers.

"On overseas wickets, especially like in Perth, you can be carried away by the extra pace and bounce, but again you need to understand that on any responsive track what is really going to be successful is your consistency. And that is what we're going to work on with the bowlers, he added.

Talking about the spin element, Arun said that R Ashwin had aged like fine wine and was putting on a better show than when he came here in 2014 and 2011.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Test: Australian coach Justin Langer hopes for bouncy track in Perth

Spinners mature a lot with age. Maybe they're like wine.

Ashwin has been really good and the last match he helped us to control - he gave us the control, bowling close to 90 overs for 147 runs and six wickets.

You can't ask anything better. He allowed the fast bowlers to take turns and he could control from one end. That's the job he was interested in. I think he did that exceptionally well.

"It's important that a spinner discovers the things he can do. For that to happen, a coach can give the necessary feedback because most often what the bowlers think they're doing and what they're actually doing can be two different things. If you can bridge that gap, that's when the bowlers can grow, he added.

When asked about Australian attack regaining potency on the fast and bouncy Perth wicket, the coach said, We quite expect this.

Each time you're on foreign soil the wickets are a lot more conducive to suit the home bowlers and our batsmen are also aware we would be faced with wickets where there would be bounce and pace.

They've worked really hard at that.