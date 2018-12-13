Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: This is what Mark Butcher feels about Pujara, Pant and the need to play according to situation

Former England batsman Mark Butcher, who is one of the Sony commentators for the series, spoke about the series. Excerpts

Published: 13th December 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball while batting on day four during the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide (Photo | AP)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first Test saw India produce a fine display and take a 1-0 lead. It provided plenty of talking points such as Cheteshwar Pujara’s patient knock, R Ashwin’s ability to deliver abroad among others. Former England batsman Mark Butcher, who is one of the Sony commentators for the series, spoke about the series. Excerpts: On Pujara: He is one of those old-fashioned cricketers, who plays very low-risk cricket.

ALSO READ | Success of Indian pace-spin combo most heartening

Whereas there are others who chase wide balls or play extravagant shots, Pujara blocks them all away. In old-fashioned style, he waits for bowlers to come to him and whenever he gets the ball where he feels he can score, he does it. He is there to stay forever and patiently wait for the opportunity to score. Waiting game or natural game: With Test matches lasting for a long period, you need to be able to play in different ways. Just saying ‘that is how I play’ and never changing the style is not playing for the team. That is playing for yourself. This way, a quick 30 in the first innings is of no great use.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Test series: Tale of two tails

There might be circumstances in the second innings, where it might be of enormous importance. There can be different scenarios where a batsmen needs to adapt. On Rishabh Pant: He is young and unbelievably talented. Opposition teams can be very frightened with the prospect of a player, who comes in at 7 and can take the game away in an hour.

Adam Gilchrist (Australia), Jonny Bairstow (England) have done it. You have somebody in the line-up who is capable of scoring that quickly when the bowlers are tiring at the back end of the innings. Importance of Ashwin: Both teams have a similar kind of attack. The plan revolves around two guys having a good burst with the new ball.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw resumes rehab post ligament injury

Then, the captain brings in a spinner, who will have to hold from one end while the three quicks are rotated from the other end. Ashwin bowling as well as he has means Kohli always has that control. He has been able to lock one end, rest his quicks and bowl them after they have had time to recover. Ashwin gets out a number of left-handers, so he is dangerous to the Australia line-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia India vs Australia Test series Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara Mark Butcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp