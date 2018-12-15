Home Sport Cricket

Bishan Singh Bedi praises Ajinkya Rahane's Perth knock, says T20 can't replace this

Published: 15th December 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 10:32 PM

Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo | Twitter/Cricket.com.au)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi praised Ajinkya Rahane for his attacking unbeaten half-century Saturday in the second Test against Australia at Perth.

"Ajinkya Rahane played a superb knock (51 not out) today. Absolutely brilliant, the captain (Virat Kohli) and the vice-captain (Rahane) were complementing each other. It was a lovely sight and today was very absorbing cricket," Bedi said.

"This sort of cricket cannot be replaced by any other gimmick -- whether it is T20 or I don't know -- 100 balls (cricket)," said the 72-year-old Bedi at the Bombay Gymkhana here.

Kohli played a pivotal role with a responsible knock of 82 not out, lifting India from a double blow at the beginning of their innings to 172 for three in the company of Rahane.

Bedi refrained from commenting whether it was the best chance for India to win a Test series in Australia.

"We can only find out after the end of the series. I don't want to be a predictor," the great left-arm slow bowler and member of the famous Indian spin quartet said.

At the event, Bedi was in conversation with former Mumbai skipper Shishir Hattangadi to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the first Test match played in India from December 15 to 18, 1933 at the Gymkhana.

During the conversation, Bedi praised the work done by Justice R M Lodha, whose panel suggested a slew of reforms in cricket administration, most of which were incorporated by the Supreme Court.

"The work done by Justice Lodha -- to my mind he is deserving (of the) highest honour of the country," he said.

