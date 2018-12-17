Home Sport Cricket

Actor Naseeruddin Shah criticises Virat Kohli, calls him world's worst behaved player

It seems that Shah, who was watching the game closely, criticised the Indian skipper on Monday for his behaviour, which eventually got a lot of reactions.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli . (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Actor-director Naseeruddin Shah has been away from film scene for a while, yet he is in the headlines for calling Indian skipper Virat Kohli the 'world's worst behaved player' on Monday.

WATCH | Virat Kohli gives back to Tim Paine the 'Aussie way'

Recently at Perth Test cricket stadium, fans witnessed the ongoing aggression between Tim Paine and Virat Kohli in the second test between India and Australia.

Though the argument started on Sunday, it continued on Monday, with the umpire having to step in.

READ | Virat Kohli, Tim Paine exchange verbal blows as Perth Test heads for nail-biting finish

It seems that Shah, who was watching the game closely, criticised the Indian skipper on Monday for his behaviour, which eventually got a lot of reactions.

"Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst-behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," Shah wrote in a Facebook post.

Soon it spread, and fans came to the cricketer's rescue, saying that it is all part of the game.

Australians have been doing it for longer, than Indian players.

Some of the actor's fans, who were annoyed by his statement, asked him to stick to films, rather than criticising Kohli.

  • sarat pattanayak
    The lumbering geriatric Naseeruddin Shah says Rajesh Khanna was a less intellectual actor and Virat Kohli is the world’s worst-behaved player. This is the best way for this B-grade Bollywood actor to remain in the limelight. The vicious old sod attacks icons to prove his class.
    22 hours ago reply

  • haresh
    If someone tells truth
    1 day ago reply
