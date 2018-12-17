WATCH | Virat Kohli gives back to Tim Paine the 'Aussie way'; umpire steps in to stop altercation

By Online Desk

Skippers Virat Kohli and Tim Paine had a verbal spar during the first session of the fourth day in the ongoing Test match at Perth.

Umpire George Gaffaney had to step in to calm down both the skippers as Paine started hurling words at Kohli after Australia's lead passed 200 runs.

Paine said Kohli had 'lost it' during their on-field banter on Day 3.

“You’re the one that lost it yesterday, that’s why you’re trying to be cool today,” Paine said to Kohli as the exchanges were caught on the stump mic.

KOHLI : If u mess it up it's 2-0



PAINE : You Got to Bat First D***Head



Umpire Gaffaney asked the two captains to stop the altercation and carry on with the game.

“That’s enough. Come on, just play the game. You’re the captains!”, said Gaffaney.

Tim Paine countered: “We’re just trying to have a conversation. There’s no swearing.”

Paine ended the crosstalk and said, “Keep your cool, Virat”.

“He’s done the right thing there, just getting in between the two of them,” Hussey said praising umpire Gaffaney for handling the situation.

At the end of the over Paine almost collided with Kohli as he was completing a single.

At lunch, Australia lead by 233 runs with Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine batting at the crease.