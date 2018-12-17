Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Virat Kohli mimicks Peter Handscomb's controversial catch

Kohli can be seen dropping the catch, later grabbing it and gesturing to claim the wicket replicating Peter Handscomb's claim that the catch was clean.

Published: 17th December 2018

Virat Kohli. (Photo | Twitter/cricket.com.au)

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen mimicking Australian fielder Peter Handscomb's controversial catch during the training session ahead of Day 4's play in the second Test match on Monday at Perth, Australia.

Kohli's dismissal triggered a controversy after Peter Handscomb took the catch at second slip off Pat Cummins' bowling and on-field umpires deferred to the third umpire with a soft signal of out, meaning only conclusive evidence could overturn the decision.

However, TV replays were not sufficient enough to overturn the decision, which left the Indian fans and Kohli disappointed as the skipper walked off the ground without acknowledging the ovation for his superb innings of 123.

