Home Sport Cricket

Rs 8.4 crore mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dumped architecture for cricket

During the TNPL earlier this year, the former SRM University architecture student was eventual winners Siechem Madurai Panthers’ secret weapon for stopping runs.

Published: 18th December 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Chakravarthy

Tamil Nadu Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (File | PTI)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The fruit of hard work is always sweet. For mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.4 crore in the IPL auction, the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) was his springboard to success.

During the TNPL earlier this year, the former SRM University architecture student was eventual winners Siechem Madurai Panthers’ secret weapon for stopping runs.

What makes Varun a unique bowler is how he has used his variations to effect, as shown by his haul of nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.7. He was with Karaikudi Kaalai last season, but played only one match. He revealed that he has used only four to five variations so far, and is planning to master eight.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction

Varun was a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings for five days, when they played one ma­tch in Chennai in IPL 2018. Later, he was called by Dinesh Karthik to bowl for Kolkata Knight Riders. “Bowling to the likes of Dhoni, Raina and others made me understand a batsmen’s mindset in T20s. When I was with KKR for two weeks, Sunil Narine’s coach Carl Crowe gave me insights.”

“There are four to five variations I am bowling. One that goes away, one that comes in, straighter one, flipper and zooter. In the past two years, I experimented with whatever I could. I am implementing that now,” he told Express in August.

It was while Varun was playing for Vijay CC in TNCA First Division league that KB Arun Karthik spotted his talent and wanted him to play for Madurai. An architect by profession, even after getting an opportunity to play in the first division, Varun turned it down and played in the fourth division to perfect his variations.

From L to R- Varun Chakravarthy, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami - the bowlers who made a big splash at the IPL auction today.

“Initially, I was a wicketkeeper-batsman. But I stopped cricket and worked for two years. Then I made a comeback as a fast bowler for Crombest CC three years ago. But during the second match, I suffered a knee injury. So I had to stop playing for six months. I didn’t want to continue fast bowling since it placed too much load on my knees.  “After that, I got a chance to play in the first division. I didn’t want to experiment there. I started with Jubilee CC in the fourth division. When I said I wanted to try out a few things, their support staff gave me the freedom to express myself.”

Varun also credits exposure of tennis-ball cricket under lights for helping him evolve. “It took years for me to transfer that skill to a cricket ball.”

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varun Chakravarthy IPL auction TNPL IPL auction 2019 SRM UNIVERSITY Kings XI Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp