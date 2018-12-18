Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja involved in on-field altercation

Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were away from the team huddle during a drinks break when the dispute began.

Published: 18th December 2018

An altercation between Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was caught on camera by Channel 7. India lost the second Test match by 146 runs as Australia drew level in the series before heading into the third Test match in Melbourne.

On the fourth day of the second Test match, the players had huddled for drinks while Nathan Lyon was getting treatment after getting hit by the ball. Both the players were away from the huddle when the trouble began. The footage showed Ishant and Jadeja in a heated argument with fingers being pointed at each other. What the argument was about is still unclear but from their gestures, it seemed like the fuss was about fielding positions. 

Jadeja came in as a substitute fielder while Sharma was into his bowling spell. Both the players had to be separated by teammates Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav who had come in with the drinks.

Team selection has been at the heart of the issue for the past five days, with Kohli's decision to play four pacers backfiring spectacularly, leading to a 146-run defeat. 

Captain Virat Kohli Tuesday firmly backed his decision to play four pacers in the second Test against Australia, rejecting criticism that India erred in not playing a spinner.

