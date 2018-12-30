WATCH | India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri spotted drinking beer after historic Boxing day Test victory

By Online Desk

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, known for his flamboyant nature, was spotted on Sunday leaving the team bus drinking beer.

Photos and video of Ravi Shastri drinking beer after India's historic win at Melbourne went viral on Twitter.

Indian team beat Australia by 137 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match test series.

Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions:

Cheteshwar Pujara entering into 2019 with good batting performance.



Virat Kohli entering into 2019 with lots of runs.



Ravi Shastri entering into 2019 with a beer bottle. — Rajesh Nayak (@msd_junior) 30 December 2018

Ravi Shastri is fit to only drink n go behind women... Team India shines — RP (@raviprasannaa) 30 December 2018

#RaviShastri bhau is with a drink in his hand in every photograph that he click. Full talli all the time @RoflGandhi_ pic.twitter.com/MtSTXirh6m — RePupLick (@sid80dude) 30 December 2018

@RaviShastriOfc what the hell are u doing there mr ravi shastri , I don't think that india needs this type of coach or mentor ever ,u r doing a national duty , it's not your home cricket man , u r the coach of the great indian team , what do u wanna show pic.twitter.com/EA7QuRmaZ6 — sinhaakash (@sinhaakash3) 30 December 2018

what's wrong with this drunkard #RaviShastri !!? can't he hold until he reaches his room ?



seriously he's making everyone ashamed with his behavior. seriously is this the way head coach of Indian cricket team should behave before media? @BCCI should respond something about this — HARI (@phktweets) 30 December 2018