Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri spotted drinking beer after historic Boxing day Test victory

After India won the match at Melbourne, Ravi Shastri celebrated and how!

Published: 30th December 2018 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shastri spotted drinking beer. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri, known for his flamboyant nature, was spotted on Sunday leaving the team bus drinking beer.

Photos and video of Ravi Shastri drinking beer after India's historic win at Melbourne went viral on Twitter. 
Indian team beat Australia by 137 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match test series. 

Check out these hilarious Twitter reactions:

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri flamboyant nature drinking beer india vs australia Melbourne test Boxing day test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp