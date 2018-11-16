Home Sport Cricket

Javed Miandad advises Pakistan cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political issues 

His advice came in the wake of comments made by all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the Kashmir issue.

Published: 16th November 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad (File photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's former captain Javed Miandad has advised his fellow cricketers to avoid voicing opinions on political and other sensitive issues to avoid controversies.

His advice came in the wake of comments made by all-rounder Shahid Afridi on the Kashmir issue.

"I would say what Afridi said was not suitable and should have been avoided," Miandad told the media in Karachi.

"It is best for cricketers to avoid giving statements on political and sensitive issues. Better they focus on cricket until they retire and decide to start a new career," Miandad, a veteran of 120 Tests, said.

READ | Pakistan can't handle own provinces, doesn't need Kashmir: Shahid Afridi's comment sparks Twitter storm

Afridi's comments on Kashmir can be heard in a video that went viral on Wednesday.

"My comments are being misconstrued by Indian media! I'm passionate about my country and greatly value the struggles of Kashmiris. Humanity must prevail and they should get their rights," Afridi tweeted on his account.

He added that the clip is incomplete and has been taken out of context.

Afridi said said that: "Kashmir is unresolved dispute and under brutal Indian occupation. It must be resolved as per UN resolution. Myself along with every Pakistani support Kashmiri freedom struggle. Kashmir belongs to Pakistan."

It is not the first time Afridi has got himself into a controversy because of his comments.

Some months back he upset Miandad when he made some comments on the fixing issue and took a snipe at the former great.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad political issues  Pakistan Politics Kashmir issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp