India vs Australia 2018/19: Here is the complete series schedule

Here is the complete schedule of India tour of Australia 2018/19.

Published: 19th November 2018 03:10 PM

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli | PTI

Virat Kohli-led India is all set to start the Australia tour with the T20 Internationals on November 21 at Brisbane.

India will kickstart their long tour with a three-match T20I series (November 21 - November 25), followed by a four-match Test series (December 6 - January 7) and a three-game ODI Series (January 12 - January 18). The visitors have never won a Test series in Australia, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 outings.

Here is the complete schedule of India tour of Australia 2018/19 (Nov 21 - Jan 18)

Date

Match Details

Time

Nov 21, Wed

Australia vs India, 1st T20I The Gabba, Brisbane

2:30 PM

09:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL

Nov 23, Fri

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

1:30 PM

08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL

Nov 25, Sun

Australia vs India, 3rd T20I Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

1:30 PM

08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL

Dec 06, Thu - Dec 10, Mon

Australia vs India, 1st Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

6:00 AM

12:30 AM GMT / 11:00 AM LOCAL

Dec 14, Fri - Dec 18, Tue

Australia vs India, 2nd Test Perth Stadium, Perth

8:00 AM

02:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Dec 26, Wed - Dec 30, Sun

Australia vs India, 3rd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

5:00 AM (Dec 26)

11:30 PM GMT (Dec 25) / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Jan 03, Thu - Jan 07, Mon

Australia vs India, 4th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

5:00 AM (Jan 03)

11:30 PM GMT (Jan 02) / 10:30 AM LOCAL

 

Jan 12, Sat

 

Australia vs India, 1st ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

8:50 AM

03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL

Jan 15, Tue

Australia vs India, 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

9:20 AM

03:50 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL

Jan 18, Fri

Australia vs India, 3rd ODI Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

8:50 AM

03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL

