India vs Australia 2018/19: Here is the complete series schedule

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli-led India is all set to start the Australia tour with the T20 Internationals on November 21 at Brisbane.

India will kickstart their long tour with a three-match T20I series (November 21 - November 25), followed by a four-match Test series (December 6 - January 7) and a three-game ODI Series (January 12 - January 18). The visitors have never won a Test series in Australia, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 outings.

Here is the complete schedule of India tour of Australia 2018/19 (Nov 21 - Jan 18)

Date Match Details Time Nov 21, Wed Australia vs India, 1st T20I The Gabba, Brisbane 2:30 PM 09:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL Nov 23, Fri Australia vs India, 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 1:30 PM 08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL Nov 25, Sun Australia vs India, 3rd T20I Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 1:30 PM 08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL Dec 06, Thu - Dec 10, Mon Australia vs India, 1st Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6:00 AM 12:30 AM GMT / 11:00 AM LOCAL Dec 14, Fri - Dec 18, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd Test Perth Stadium, Perth 8:00 AM 02:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL Dec 26, Wed - Dec 30, Sun Australia vs India, 3rd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:00 AM (Dec 26) 11:30 PM GMT (Dec 25) / 10:30 AM LOCAL Jan 03, Thu - Jan 07, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 AM (Jan 03) 11:30 PM GMT (Jan 02) / 10:30 AM LOCAL Jan 12, Sat Australia vs India, 1st ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 8:50 AM 03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL Jan 15, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:20 AM 03:50 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL Jan 18, Fri Australia vs India, 3rd ODI Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 8:50 AM 03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL

