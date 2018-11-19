India vs Australia 2018/19: Here is the complete series schedule

Virat Kohli-led India is all set to start the Australia tour with the T20 Internationals on November 21 at Brisbane.
India will kickstart their long tour with a three-match T20I series (November 21 - November 25), followed by a four-match Test series (December 6 - January 7) and a three-game ODI Series (January 12 - January 18). The visitors have never won a Test series in Australia, drawing three and losing eight of their 11 outings.
Here is the complete schedule of India tour of Australia 2018/19 (Nov 21 - Jan 18)
|
Date
|
Match Details
|
Time
|
Nov 21, Wed
|
Australia vs India, 1st T20I The Gabba, Brisbane
|
2:30 PM
09:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL
|
Nov 23, Fri
|
Australia vs India, 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|
1:30 PM
08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL
|
Nov 25, Sun
|
Australia vs India, 3rd T20I Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|
1:30 PM
08:00 AM GMT / 07:00 PM LOCAL
|
Dec 06, Thu - Dec 10, Mon
|
Australia vs India, 1st Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
6:00 AM
12:30 AM GMT / 11:00 AM LOCAL
|
Dec 14, Fri - Dec 18, Tue
|
Australia vs India, 2nd Test Perth Stadium, Perth
|
8:00 AM
02:30 AM GMT / 10:30 AM LOCAL
|
Dec 26, Wed - Dec 30, Sun
|
Australia vs India, 3rd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|
5:00 AM (Dec 26)
11:30 PM GMT (Dec 25) / 10:30 AM LOCAL
|
Jan 03, Thu - Jan 07, Mon
|
Australia vs India, 4th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|
5:00 AM (Jan 03)
11:30 PM GMT (Jan 02) / 10:30 AM LOCAL
|
Jan 12, Sat
|
Australia vs India, 1st ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|
8:50 AM
03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL
|
Jan 15, Tue
|
Australia vs India, 2nd ODI Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|
9:20 AM
03:50 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL
|
Jan 18, Fri
|
Australia vs India, 3rd ODI Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|
8:50 AM
03:20 AM GMT / 02:20 PM LOCAL
