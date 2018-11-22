Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Darren Lehmann says Marcus Harris should be played in first Test

According to the former coach, the three pacers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are automatic choices with Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in the playing XI.

Published: 22nd November 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Marcus Harris will get his international debut against India (Photo | Victoria Bush Rangers)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has suggested that rookie opener Marcus Harris, who has been picked in the 14-man Australia squad for the first two Tests against India, should be in playing XI for the first game in Adelaide on December 6.

"He (Harris) is the in-form player of the competition and has an outstanding record over the last two years.

READ | Handscomb, Khawaja back to Australia squad with rookies Harris and Tremain

I would have liked to have got (Matt) Renshaw in there, but he hasn't scored enough runs," Lehmann told Macquarie Sports Radio.

Lehmann then dissected what could possibly be Australian strategy looking at the Indian squad.

Comeback man Peter Handscomb is his best bet for countering Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE SCHEDULE OF 2019 INDIA'S TOUR OF AUSTRALIA

"If Ashwin plays, then I am playing (Peter) Handscomb as he helps negate Ashwin," Lehmann said.

According to the former coach, the three pacers, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc are automatic choices with Nathan Lyon as the only spinner in the playing XI.

"It's the toughest job selecting the first Test of the summer but whoever we pick we have to back 100 percent," the former Aussie all-rounder said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marcus Harris Darren Lehmann India vs Australia India vs Australia Test series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp